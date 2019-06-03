Gambia: Real Wins GPA to Put Title Race Pressure On Brikama Utd

Real de Banjul beat Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) 1-0 in their week twenty-fifth fixture of the ongoing Gambia Premier League to put more pressure on Brikama United for the title race going into the final match of the league season.

The game which was played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau saw Real de Banjul being awarded two penalties but only Abdoulie Bah was able to convert the opportunity into a goal in the 45th minute making it the only goal of the game.

Real de Banjul, who were beaten by Brikama United in their previous encounter rectified their mistakes to slay more pressure on Brikama United going into the final day of the league season.

Real de Banjul's Baboucarr Camara and GPA's Ensa Colley were both sent off in the game for second bookable offences.

Head coach of Real de Banjul Musa Njie said he was happy for having their title race intact, adding that they are taking each game as a must-win if they're to win the title. "My boys have really shown good determination and a very good fighting spirit. This shows that Real de Banjul players are hungry for the title this year," he said.

According to him, they are coming all out to win their final game against Marimmo FC to stand a chance of winning the league.

Hagie Tunkara, GPA gaffer expressed disappointment with the final result, while blaming the referee for poor officiating. "The referee made series of mistakes during the game and one of the penalty awarded was a dubious one. I think the referee was not consistent but I don't always want to comment on referees," he said.

Tunkara said even though they lost to Real de Banjul who are contesting for the league, it wasn't a bad performance from his players, saying they will prepare for their final encounter of the league.

Real de Banjul is second on the table with 42 points, a point behind Brikama United who is top of the league, while Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) is eighth position with 31 points.