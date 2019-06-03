Gambia: Brikama Utd Edges Close to GFF Title Triumph

Brikama United has moved one match closer to clinching the GFF National League title after defeating Wallidan 2-0 in the week twenty-fifth fixtures of the Gambia Premier League played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, on Friday.

Adama Manneh and Momodou Bojang gave the Sateyba boys the maximum points they were looking for in the 22nd and 43rd minutes to maintain their lead in the summit with only one match left in the league.

This latest victory has now boosted the confident of the Brikama United team and lifted the hopes of their fans for winning their first league title since 2015.

Reacting to his side's spirit for the trophy, Brikama United coach Modou Lamin Nyassi praised his players for their fighting spirit and for knowing what was at stake, saying that they have been taking each game like a final since the start of the title race. "This win is very important to us because the title race is very tight and we now have one match to go which is very important and difficult for us," he said.

He commended Wallidan for their wonderful performance but said they needed the game more than their opponent. With a game to go, Coach Nyassi said there is no room for mistakes in the final day of the league season against Gambia Armed Forces (GAF).

Brikama United will now go to the final match of the season occupying top spot with 43 points, one point ahead of Real de Banjul who is second position, while Wallidan is seventh position with 33 points.