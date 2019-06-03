3 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested Police Pounced Stolen Firearm

The Northern Cape Provincial Trio Crime Task Team and members of Organised Crime clamped down 24-year-old woman and 27-year-old for possession of unlicensed firearm. The pair were arrested over the weekend in Batlharos village near Kuruman, after intelligence was collected pertaining to suspected illegal firearm, in possession of the suspects. A 9mm pistol, ammunition, cable ties including handcuffs were found hidden inside the house of the suspects. The suspects are set to appear before the Mothibistad Magistrate's Court today, on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

The Cluster Commander of the John Taolo Gaetsewe, Major General Johan Bean applauded the Trio Crime Task Team, Crime Intelligence and Organised Crime for removing a firearm from the hands of the criminals.

