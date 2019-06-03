Gambia: GFF Title Race - Gaf Misses Chance to Top Standings After Banjul Utd Draw

Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) have blown their chance of topping The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) first division league standings after drawing 1-1 with Banjul United in their week twenty-three game-in-hand fixture played at the Impendence stadium in Banjul, on Wednesday.

The soldier-boys scored from a free kick through Samsideen Badjie in the first period, while Muhammed Samba equalised for Banjul United after converting from the penalty spot.

The soldiers came into the game full of ambition, knowing that a victory would make them claim top spot as they battle for the title race with Brikama United and Real de Banjul.

The draw is a welcome relief to Banjul United as they confirmed their stay in the GFF Premier League for next season.

The draw means GAF still maintain third position with 39 points and leveled with Real de Banjul who occupy second position on goal difference while Banjul United who safe themselves from relegation collected 25 points in twenty-four games.

The Soldiers will next face relegation threatened side, Samger FC, while Brikama United will battle it out with Wallidan. Real de Banjul will face Gambia Ports Authority (GAP) in the week twenty-four fixtures race for the title.

The relegation battle is between Tallinding United and Samger, as PSV Willingara already confirmed relegation to next year's Second Division.