Gambia: District Grand Lodge Supports Tanka - Tanka

The District Grand Lodge of Sierra Leone and The Gambia, under the United Grand Lodge of England last Wednesday donated food items and essentials to Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital in Banjul.

The materials included bags of rice, gallons cooking oil, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and paste, soaps, tea bags, mayonnaise and slippers.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call to the Sierra Leonean High Commissioner to The Gambia and the Minister of Tourism and Culture.

Dr. Reuben Mboge explained that the District Grand Lodge of Sierra Leone and The Gambia is a society of honorable gentlemen, adding that part of their mandate is to provide relief and charity to needy and vulnerable groups in addition to other characteristics they embark on.

Emile Carr, District Grand Master of the District Grand Lodge of Sierra Leone and The Gambia said their pillars are brotherly love, relief and truth, adding that they assist those who are least able to do for themselves.

He noted that Tanka Tanka requires the attention and support of the public, saying they hope others will emulate them, while assuring their readiness to continue the generosity in future.

Foday Jawla, acting matron at Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital thanked donors for the gesture, highlighting that Tanka Tanka is the only psychiatric hospital in The Gambia, saying the burden on the hospital is high even though government is doing its best to maintain the care of patients.