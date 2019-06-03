Gambia: Authorities Urged to Take Action Against Corruption

The ambassador of the European Union to The Gambia, Attila Lajos, has urged Gambian authorities to establish measures to tackle corruption in the country.

The EU representative in The Gambia said this on Friday, during the launching of the Regional Competition Authority - a body mandated to regulate inter and intra trade within countries in the region.

According to latest Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, The Gambia is the 93rd least corrupt nation out of 175 countries, and the EU ambassador took this opportunity to call on government of The Gambia to structure anti-corruption measures including the establishment of the national anti-corruption commission that will contribute to promote justices in administration

"I want to take this opportunity as the ambassador of the European Union in The Gambia to call on the government of The Gambia to structure anti-corruption measures including the establishment of the National Anti-corruption Commission that will contribute to promote justice in administration," said Lajos.

Gambia has repeatedly been ranked one of the corrupt countries on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index and the Corruption Rank in Gambia averaged 114.38 from 2003 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 158 in 2008 and a record low of 77 in 2011.

The Gambia government has expressed intent since 2017 to establish an Anti-corruption Commission.

The proposed bill which will establish the act setting up the Commission has been validated since 2017 but the institution remains a pipe dream.

Meanwhile, the regional authorities have formally launched the Ecowas Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) that will regulate competition among countries within the region.

The Competition Authority is established to implement the Regional Competition Rules adopted by the ECOWAS Authority in 2008.

The Rules are essentially to promote, maintain and encourage competition and enhance economic efficiency in production, trade and commerce at the regional level.

Being a specialised agency with adjudicatory and investigative powers, ERCA also has a core mandate of keeping under review commercial activities in the Community market with a view to ascertaining practices which may distort the efficient operations of the market conduct or which may adversely affect the economic interest of consumers.