Gambia: Tom Saintfiet Extends Gambia Contract

Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Friday announced that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has extended the contract of national team head coach Tom Sainfiet to May 31st 2021.

The Belgian, 46, who guided the Scorpions to a narrow miss of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is being tasked to qualify the country to the 2021 African Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup respectively.

He will start his new term with two friendly matches against Guinea and Morocco to be played in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on the 7th and 12th June 2019.

On Saturday, Coach Saintfiet also finalised his 25-man squad for two important friendly games against Guinea and Morocco as he made several new inclusions in the team.

The finalising of the squad came after the turning of invitations from some of the country's players in persons of Modou Barrow who plays for Reading FC (England), Bubacarr Steve Trawally who plays for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, Hamza Barry who plays for Hadjuk Splits in Croatia and Sulayman Marreh who plays for KAS Eupen in Belgium.

Goalkeepers are Modou Jobe who plays for El Kanemi Warriors (Nigeria), Sheikh Sibi plays for Virtus Verona (Italy) and Alagie Nyabalie (Gambia). Defenders are: Bubacarr Sanneh Anderlecht (Bel), Omar Colley, Sampdoria (Italy), Futty Danso, Gambia, Ngine Njie, Gambia, Sheriff Sinyan, Lillestrom SK (Norway), Mohamed Mbye, Mjällby (Swe), Moussa Kamara, FC Toulouse (France), Pa Modou Jagne, FC Zürich (Sweden), Sulayman Bojang, Kongsvinger (Norway). Midfielders are: Ebou Adams, Ebbsfleet United (England), Ebrima Sohna, Gambia, Sal Jobarteh, Nyköpings BiS (Sweden), Dawda Ngum, BK Bronshoj (Denmark) and Lamin Jallow, Salernitana (Italy) Attackers are: Bubacarr Jobe, Mjällby (Sweden), Jibrill Bojang, Mjondalen (Norway), Kalifa Manneh, Catania (Italy), Ebrima Colley, Atalanta Bergamo (Italy), Adama Jammeh, Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), Musa Barrow, Atalanta Bergamo (Italy), Muhammed Badamosi, FUS de Rabat (Morocco) and Yankuba Jarju, FC Pau (France).