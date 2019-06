According to official sources, the pump price in petrol has increased by D57.36 per litre, while diesel increases by D56.17 per litre effective 1 June, 2019.

In April 2019, the price of petrol was D50.36 per litre and diesel was D54.66 per litre. In May, the petrol was D55.44 per litre and diesel rose to D55.30 per litre.