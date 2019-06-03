South Africa: The Road Was Bumpy, but South Africa Is Going to the Olympics

analysis

The HSBC Rugby Sevens series concluded on Sunday in Paris, and Fiji won both the tournament and the Sevens Series as a whole. South Africa fell to New Zealand in the semifinals but took third place, and the Blitzboks booked their spot to the 2020 Olympics by finishing fourth in the Series.

South Africa is going to the Olympics, and though you could certainly come away with a more negative reaction after the HSBC Rugby Sevens series wrapped up, that's the only thing that matters.

The final two matches of the Paris Sevens on Sunday pretty much told the story of the Blitzboks' campaign as a whole - a disappointing blowout loss to New Zealand where South Africa simply looked out of sorts, followed by a convincing win against the United States (who get some slack because they were coming off a loss in the most important single match of the entire series, when they fell to Fiji in a match-up that essentially determined the winner of the series).

Still, the Blitzboks finished third in the Paris tournament and fourth overall, enough to book them one of four automatic qualifying spots in the Olympics. But they weren't seriously challenged down...