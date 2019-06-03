South Africa: Ramaphosa's New Cabinet and Constructive Support for the 'New Dawn'

analysis

The Cyril Ramaphosa Presidency has taken important steps towards restoring legality. But there are push backs from the Public Protector and sections of the ANC. Some Cabinet appointments reveal insensitivity towards the vulnerable, notably the deployment to Home Affairs of Aaron Motsoaledi, known for xenophobic discourse. Some other appointments apparently resulting from deals with opponents or allies, will impact negatively on government performance.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

Many people welcomed the removal of Jacob Zuma as state president and provided constructive support (and criticism) for the Cyril Ramaphosa-led administration since he assumed leadership, last year. There is no doubt that some important gains have been made, notably in restoring legality, setting in motion key commissions, cleaning up State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and investigating the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

A crucial question has been that of prosecutions. Ramaphosa has appointed new leadership for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), who enter their jobs under very difficult conditions. This is because until recently existing staff conducted their business, under the compromised conditions of the Zuma era. This is one of the reasons why we have seen failed, withdrawn and inadequately prepared prosecutions of...