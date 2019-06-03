Mozambique: No More Excuses, Nyusi Tells Frelimo Sofala Members

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, speaking in his capacity as President of the ruling Frelimo Party, on Saturday told party members in the central province of Sofala that he does not want to hear any more excuses for repeated Frelimo defeats in the province.

Frelimo has never won a multi-party election in Sofala, and the provincial capital, Beira, has been in the hands of the opposition since 2003.

Speaking to a gathering of hundreds of Frelimo Sofala cadres in Beira, Nyusi said the familiar excuses about threats from other parties, notably the former rebel movement Renamo, and about disunity within Frelimo itself, no longer make any sense.

Cited in the independent daily "O Pais", Nyusi said "You never lose a battle because of blackmail. 'Ah, we lost because we were threatened'. Threatened by whom? We are all Mozambicans. We can't lose a battle because we were blackmailed by a group of people who use cowardly methods to demoralise our electorate or our members. We have to bring an end to these arguments".

He called for unity as the best way of countering threats, and creating the conditions for Party members and sympathisers to trust Frelimo and to vote for the party in the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

"We want a comfortable victory", said Nyusi, "a victory that allows our members in the provincial assembly to approve calmly our programme. We have to dominate the Assemblies, so that our governance runs smoothly".

He said that during the voter registration period, which ended on Thursday, Frelimo worked to ensure that all its members and supporters registered as voters and obtained their voter cards in good time. "Sofala is an example of this", he said. "We didn't wait until the final days to complain. We went to the registration posts as from the first day, and we guaranteed that all our members, sympathisers and those who think that Frelimo should remain in power registered in time".

Nyusi stressed that the Frelimo Central Committee and Provincial Committees can only work properly if the party branches are operating well. "Sometimes there are voices who say that down in the grass roots, things are not working. But Frelimo would not exist if the branches were not working", he stressed, warning that the Party's very survival depended on the branches.

Within a few days, internal elections will take place within Frelimo to choose the Party's parliamentary candidates, and candidates for the provincial assemblies. Nyusi said the inner-party elections should not be marred by any backstabbing.

The victory in those elections of some people and not others, "should not be a motive for internal intrigues", he urged. "We want to win the general elections, but if we don't do the grass roots work properly, which involves setting up robust branches, then we shall be defeated".

"The victory of a comrade whom I did not support in the inner-party elections is still a victory of the Party", Nyusi pointed out. "Dissociating ourselves from him is a guarantee of defeat. So we have to go forward united".

During this meeting the Frelimo First Secretary in Sofala, Jaime Neto, accused Renamo of training men in Gorongosa district, supposedly to guarantee its security during the election campaign. He said this is interfering in Frelimo's political work in Gorongosa.

Nyusi downplayed this allegation, saying that despite acts of intimidation, Frelimo members should remain focused on their work leading up to the October general elections.