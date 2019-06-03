Mozambique: Work By Chinese Building Company Embargoed

Maputo — The Maputo branch of Mozambique's General Inspectorate of Labour (IGT) has embargoed construction work by the Chinese company China Jiangsu International on a complex in the Costa do Sol neighbourhood.

A press release from the Maputo City Directorate of Labour says the IGT took this measure due to the lack of basic safety precautions on the building site which could have resulted in fatal accidents.

During the inspection, the IGT found 50 workers on the site who were working "without the minimum safety conditions. They lacked safety harnesses, and proper working clothes, including protective boots, goggles and gloves. Furthermore the workers' toilets were in an appalling condition".

The Chinese company was violating the regulations on safety and hygiene on building sites. "Given the seriousness of the offences, it was decide to suspend activities on this site", said the release.

Mozambican legislation states that "in case of serious and imminent danger to the lives, physical integrity and health of the workers, IGT agents may take measures for immediate implementation, intended to prevent this danger, and submitting them for higher confirmation within 24 hours".

Apart from the embargo on the site, three Chinese workers were suspended, with immediate effect, since they were found to be working illegally in Mozambique.

China Jiangsu International has been given 30 days to clean up its act, and ensure that the site is safe. It must then inform the authorities so that there can be a further inspection of the site, on which will depend the lifting of the embargo.