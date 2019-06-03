Mozambique: Mdm and Podemos Register for Elections

Maputo — The Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), the country's second largest opposition party, and the newly formed PODEMOS (Party of Optimists of Mozambique) on Monday became the first political parties to register to take part in the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

Any party that wishes to take part in the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections must register with the National Elections Commission (CNE) between 1 and 15 June. This is a precondition for the later presentation of nomination papers for the parties' candidates.

The registration consists of delivering copies of the party's statutes, its name, acronym and symbol, and a list of members of the party leadership. The party must also provide the name of its election agent, with a copy of the party document appointing him, and proof that he or she is a registered voter with no criminal record.

MDM election agent and parliamentary deputy Jose Manuel de Sousa told reporters "We're pleased because we are strictly complying with the will of our people who want to see the MDM participate in the15 October elections. Ever since the 2009 elections, the MDM has never excluded itself from participation, and it will be no different this time".

Sousa said the MDM is prepared to compete and expects good results. The MDM intends to run in all provinces, both for seats in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, and for the provincial assemblies. Under the decentralisation legislation passed earlier this year the head of the winning list of candidates for the provincial assembly will automatically become the new provincial governor.

As for the presidential election, although the MDM has not yet formally chosen a candidate, nobody doubts that it will be the party's leader and Mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango.

As for PODEMOS (a word which means "We can", and therefore echoes Barack Obama's presidential campaigns in the United States), its election agent, Ernesto Stefane, declared that, although it is a new political formation, it is going into the election with strong ambitions.

He would not say who the PODEMOS presidential candidate is, but guaranteed that the name will be revealed later this week. "You can be certain that he is a well known individual, who will open the doors of freedom in this country", said Stefane.

It is believed that the candidate will be Albino Forquilha, who recently defected from the ruling Frelimo Party. Forquilha was one of those behind the failed attempt last year to run Samora Machel Junior ("Samito"), the son of the country's first President, Samora Machel, for the post of Mayor of Maputo, in the 2018 municipal elections.

There seems to be an overlap between the leadership of PODEMOS, and of Ajudem (Youth Association for the Development of Mozambique), the NGO which wanted to run Machel as its mayoral candidate. Ajudem was disqualified by the CNE, on the grounds that it did not have enough candidates to fill all the seats on the Maputo Municipal Assembly.

Despite speculation that Machel will be the PODEMOS presidential candidate, he has publicly denied that he has anything to do with the new party, and is currently still a member of the Frelimo Central Committee.

CNE member Rodrigues Timba, who heads the CNE's Commission on Legal and Ethical Matters, said that during the 15 day registration period, the CNE will check the parties' names, acronyms and symbols, and if any irregularities are found, they will immediately be asked to correct them.

New parties or coalitions must not have names or symbols that are similar to those of existing parties.