Rwanda: Over 1,300 Police Constables Pass Out At Gishali

Rwanda National Police on Monday welcomed 1,342 new police men and women at the rank of 'Constable', who completed 10-month long police basic training course.

Dubbed Intake 15, the course took place at Police Training School (PTS) in Gishali in Rwamagana District, where the pass out was also held.

Held at the school, the pass out ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Johnston Busingye, and in attendance were senior officers and local government officials, among others.

The PTS commandant, Commissioner of Police Vianney Nshimiyimana, said the course started on August 13, 2018, enrolling 1,400 recruits.

Those who completed are 1,342, among them 197 females.

"Fifty-eight trainees were not able to complete the course due to different reasons, including sicknesses, some abandoned the course while others were discontinued due to indiscipline," said Nshimiyimana.

The graduates include 101 who took specialised courses in National Police College (NPC) located in Musanze District.

"During the 10-months period they were here, they acquired different skills that will help them successfully work the police profession," he said.

The skills acquired include 'drill on duties', physical fitness, obstacles crossing and martial arts, fighting enemy, using weapons, internal security operations, public order management, among others.