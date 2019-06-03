Uganda: Mother, Two Kids Die in Suspected Poisoning

Kampala — Police are investigating an incident of poisoning of a family in which a mother and her two children were killed and left the father in a critical condition in Kajjansi, Wakiso District yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jesca Nakimuli, 30, her son Elijah Grace and another four-year old, whose name has not yet been identified.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Mr Emmanuel Kimuli, the father, has been admitted to hospital.

"We are treating the incident as a homicide as our forensic team has visited the scene and carry out examinations. Samples of the food and utensils found in the house are to be submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory for examination and understanding what killed them," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

According to a police report, Nakimuli and Grace were found dead in their house while Kimuli and the four-year old, was conscious in the morning.

Kimuli and the four-year old were taken to Mengo Hospital, but the latter died later on.

Mr Owoyesigyire said no suspect has yet been arrested.

Mr Owoyesigyire said their detectives have been stationed at the hospital to obtain a statement from Kimuli as soon as his health improves to help them with investigations.

He advised residents with kitchens out of the main house to always be vigilant while preparing meals especially at night.

"You should ensure that they keep an eye on the meals you are preparing. Residents shouldn't leave saucepans on the stoves in the kitchen or on the verandah and you go to watch films on TV inside the house. Someone can use that opportunity to poison the food," he said.