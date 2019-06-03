South Sudan: Enough Project Condemns Military Attack on Civilian Protesters in Khartoum

press release

Washington D.C. — Today, in a violent offensive action, Sudanese security forces attacked peaceful protesters in the capital Khartoum, killing at least 13 people, according to the latest reports from eyewitnesses. The Enough Project condemns in the strongest terms this cowardly attack by security forces against peaceful protesters demanding a civilian government in Sudan. The ruling Transitional Military Council bears the full responsibility and must be held accountable for this massacre.

John Prendergast, Founding Director of the Enough Project and Co-Founder of The Sentry, said: “Sudan's Transitional Military Council is finally revealing its true identity as a continuation of the Omar al-Bashir regime through its killing of peaceful protesters. Deposing Bashir was a deceptive move meant to defuse months of peaceful protests demanding the return of Sudan to democratic rule.

"Today's violence is being perpetrated by the same army and genocidal militias -- in particular by those reincarnated as the Rapid Support Forces -- responsible over the last three decades for millions of deaths in Darfur and pre-independence South Sudan, with the aim of protecting the entrenched corrupt system still at the core of Sudan’s government. The U.S. and European countries should impose sanctions on those responsible for the violence, and work with global banks to counter the capital flight out of Sudan of stolen assets by regime leaders and their collaborators.”

Dr. Suliman Baldo, Senior Advisor at the Enough Project, said: "By breaking up sit-in camps in front of army headquarters throughout Sudan and not only in Khartoum, the Sudanese army and security forces have betrayed the trust of the Sudanese people who wanted them as partners in the democratic transformation in Sudan. Instead, by using live rounds against unarmed protesters, the security forces have opted to protect the privileges and immunities the former regime has showered on them.

"The resolve of the Sudanese people to end three decades of repression and corruption will not be weakened, on the contrary, it is already fueling a rapidly spreading nation-wide civil disobedience campaign. The international community should support this legitimate struggle of the Sudanese for freedom, peace and justice."

Updates and analysis by Dr. Baldo:

Casualty figures are rising by the hour, standing now at 13 dead. This is expected to rise in coming hours, with those seriously wounded taken to half a dozen hospitals in the vicinity of the sit in.

Sources in Khartoum have reported that at least two hospitals were surrounded by the Rapid Support Forces and other security services, preventing access to medical personnel.

It appears the chairman of the Transitional Military Council and his deputy sought and obtained support during recent visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which have strengthened their resolve to stay in power at any cost, including by using gunfire against Sudanese unarmed civilians.

The coalition leading the protests has called for a civil disobedience effective immediately. Spontaneous protests have started across the country.

