Angola: Oil, Gas Conference Starts Tuesday

Luanda — The Angolan Oil and Gas Conference 2019, an initiative of Africa Oil & Power, starts on Tuesday in Luanda with the participation of the main players in the world oil industry and consulting firms.

The three-day forum coincides with the ongoing deep reforms in the oil and gas sector, started in 2017, hence the Angolan government's support for this initiative of Africa Oil & Power.

The event, that is expected to bring together key players in the domestic and international oil market, will address the challenges of offshore and onshore exploration.

In addition to the sector's leaders, the conference will bring together more than 800 delegates, including government officials from the producing countries.

Representatives of the international institutions and major oil companies as well as global distributors Total, Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, ENI and Equinor, will also attended the meeting set to end Thursday.

Angola is the second largest producer of the oil in sub-Saharan Africa, with an average production of 1.4 million barrels/day, behind of Nigeria with 1.7 million barrels.