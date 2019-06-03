Angola: Minister Points to Urgent Need to Reduce Plastic Use

Luanda — Angola?s Environment Minister Paula Francisco has announced the need to adopt urgent measures to reduce the plastic deposit in the environment.

Addressing an opening ceremony of the sector's first 2019 Consultative Council held Monday, the minister defended immediate change of attitude of the people and companies.

In order to achieve this goals, the minister announced the sector engagement in carrying out actions aimed to gradually reduce the use of plastic.

The measure includes sanitation in the communities, fight against indiscriminate trees cutting, biodiversity and mitigation of environmental impact.

Paula Francisco also mentioned the re-registering of recycling companies which, according to her, enabled the registration of 37 institutions.

Recent data point to a reduction in some practice such as poaching, trafficking of spoils or living animals, illegal tree felling and unauthorised sale of animals on public.

The government is working on approval of national strategy on basic sanitation and implementation of such actions, with stress to eliminating outdoor defecation.