Namibia: China Sends Condolences for Ex-VP Iyambo

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - The Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi has sent his condolence message to his Namibian counterpart, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on the death of the former vice-president Dr Nickey Iyambo who died on May 19 following an illness.

"I have learnt with shock of the death of His Excellency Dr Nickey Iyambo, the former vice-president of the Republic of Namibia. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences on his death," he stated in the message to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

"H.E Dr Iyambo is one of the senior leaders of Namibia, who had made outstanding contributions to the development of the relationship and cooperation between China and Namibia, Chinese people are deeply sad at losing such a good friend," stated the Chinese foreign minister.

"China always attaches great importance to our bilateral relations and we are willing to work hard with you Honorable to further enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries," stated Wang to Nandi-Ndaitwah who also serves as deputy prime minister.