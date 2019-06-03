Tanzania: Speaker Stops Opposition's Budget Speech for Finance Ministry

Dodoma — Speaker Job Ndugai today stopped the opposition from delivering budget speech for the Ministry of Finance, citing inclusion of the name of suspended MP, Halima Mdee (Chadema), as one of the many gaffes in the document.

"The whole speech has inappropriate wording from page number one to the end. These words cannot be accepted by our tradition and culture even after 100 years," he said.

Ms Mdee, the opposition's spokesperson for the ministry of Finance and Planning, has been suspended from attending two parliamentary meetings for supporting a statement made by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad that the law making organ was weak.

"Today we are here, but the future generation including our grand-children will reads these books. It is impossible that the suspended person continues executing parliamentary activities," he said.

Recently, Mr Ndugai assured members of the opposition that their budget speeches will tabled unedited but cautioned them to avoid conflicting views.

The speech was expected to be read by deputy shadow minister in the ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr David Silinde who acts in Mdee's absence.

