3 June 2019

European Union External Action (Brussels)

Sudan: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Current Situation in Sudan

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
Security forces in Sudan moved in to break the sit-in outside the army headquarters.
press release

The use of violence today against protesters and other civilians has led to deplorable loss of life. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

There is no justification for the use of force to disperse the peaceful sit-in. The Transitional Military Council is accountable for security and rule of law in the country, and have the responsibility to act with restraint.

We expect the Transitional Military Council to respect the right of people to voice peacefully their concerns, without any threat or use of violence. Any escalation of the use of violence can only derail the necessary political process and lead to a dangerous impasse, that will not respond to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Sudan.

The priority should remain to find a swift consensus that allows a transfer of power to a civilian-led authority, as also prescribed by the African Union. Such an authority is the only partner with which EU-Sudan relations can be normalised.

More on This

Germany Calls for 'Immediate' End to Violence

The violence in Sudan "cannot be justified," the German Foreign Ministry said after Sudanese forces allegedly killed… Read more »

Read the original article on EASS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 European Union External Action. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.