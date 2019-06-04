Rwanda: Gishari Police School Gets Rwf2 Billion Infrastructure

The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Johnston Busingye, on Monday, inaugurated the newly constructed facilities at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.

The four facilities were constructed in a space one year at a tune of Rwf2 billion.

They include a fully equipped two-story accommodation block with the capacity to host 2000 people, a two-story classroom block that will accommodate 1,344 Police students, cadet wing for 360 officers and trainers block for 250 people.

The four buildings also have a central waste treatment plant as part of the government environmental protection programme.

Treated water is used for irrigation and school greening, among others.

The inauguration event was also witnessed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, Governor of the Eastern Province Fred Mufurukye, Commissioner General Rwanda Correctional Services, George Rwigamba, Prosecutor General Richard Muhumuza, Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau, Col. Jeannot Ruhunga among other officials.

Minister Busingye thanked the RNP leadership for the infrastructure development programme.

"The construction of such big facilities in a short period of time at a less cost to facilitate the big number of trainees and their trainers shows your commitment to improving the overall the welfare of the institution," Minister Busingye said.

The buildings are part of the RNP infrastructure development programme and to further improve the welfare of police officers as well as capacity of its training schools.