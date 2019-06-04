Rwanda: Muslims Urged to Uphold Values of Love As They Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

Early on Tuesday, thousands of Rwandans will throng Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo where the national prayer for Eid al-Fitr will be held.

Many other Muslims from across the country will also worship in their respective communities in a prayer that will bring an end to the month-long fasting period, Ramadhan.

On the eve of the celebration, members of the Muslim community have been urged to sustain acts of love and prayer to stay righteous before Allah.

Ramadhan is the most important month for believers in the Islam faith world over and it is characterised by fasting, prayer and charitable deeds.

In Rwanda, the Ministry of Public Service and Labor issued a public notice announcing that Tuesday will be a public holiday in observance of Eid al-Fitr.

Speaking to The New Times, the Mufti of Rwanda, Sheikh Salim Hitimana said that during Ramadhan, believers besides fasting, conducted different activities supporting different groups of vulnerable people; a spirit which he said must be maintained.

"My message is that I wish the entire Muslim community a happy day of Eid al-Fitr, urging them to sustain activities of love, re-examining themselves and approach Allah as well as continuing to work hard as they did along the fasting month," he said.

He urged believers to turn up in big numbers for the national prayer in Nyamirambo.

"Muslims pray, share food, visit one another and that is what will characterise the day. We wish all Rwandans to strive for peace, prosperity and development," he said.

While fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and an obligation for all adult Muslims, the period ends with Eid-al-fitr, when Muslims gather in different mosques to celebrate with special prayers, hold family get-togethers, among other feasts.