Rwanda: Govt Partners With Paris-Based Memorial to Conserve Genocide Memory

The National Commission for the Fight against the Genocide (CNLG) and Paris based Memorial Dell Shoah have entered an agreement that will see both institutions join hands to conserve the memory of those who perished during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The agreement was inked yesterday at Kigali Genocide Memorial where the parties signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the two institutions work together to conserve the memory of those who were exterminated during the genocide as well as exchange research information among other areas.

French delegation tour inside the memorial. / Sam Ngendahimana

The Executive Secretary of CNLG Jean-Damascene Bizimana said that the advanced experience of the Memorial Dell Shoah would be instrumental for Rwandans.

"Memorial de la Shoah has advanced experience and technology in many areas especially in terms of conserving the memory of the victims. We hope to benefit from their exposure," he said.

Dr Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide and Director of the Shoah Memorial Jacques Fredj sign the agreement yesterday. / Sam Ngendahimana

Bizimana also said that the two institutions would work together to train staff and also to collect literature regarding the genocide.

"We have agreed that the literature that is available pertaining to genocide is made accessible to courts for trial purposes and research," he said.

The Director of Memorial de la Shoah; Jacques Fredj said that this agreement comes is timely.

"We are here and you should feel free to use us. We are keen on teaching the young about the genocide, we want to help you in the area of conservation of the memory and in all areas of research," he said.

The delegation learn Rwanda's history inside the memorial. / Sam Ngendahimana

Memorial de la Shoah is the Holocaust Museum in Paris, France. The memorial is located in the district of Le Marais, in the third and fourth arrondissements, which had a large Jewish population at the beginning of World War II.

The memorial contains among others, documents depicting the history of French Jews during the Holocaust. The materials on exhibit include photographs, text, and video and audio recordings.

The memorial also includes an auditorium, bookstore, multimedia learning center, documentation center, and the Room of Names (research room).