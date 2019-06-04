Rwanda: Airtel Rwanda Launches Promotion to Drive Uptake of Cashless Payments

Business came to a standstill last week on Thursday afternoon at the Nyabugogo bus park as Airtel Rwanda launched its 3 months promotion where clients and agents stand a chance to win huge amounts of money every time they transact on Airtel Money.

The mobile money campaign dubbed "Bukya Uri Millionaire", is aimed at promoting cashless economy will see lucky customers of Airtel win cash prizes when they carry out transactions such as sending and receiving money on their phones, paying for water, electricity, school fees, pay for e-government services such as Irembo among others.

Airtel customers who transact using their Airtel Money and Tigo Cash accounts will be entered into a lucky draw in which 25 clients will share the daily prize of Rwf 500,000 and the weekly prize of Rwf 2,000,000 and the monthly prize of Rwf 10,000,000 in the cash box machine.

Airtel Rwanda will also reward its agents and 'Super Agents' based on the number of unique customers they serve. This will be through a weekly draw of Rwf 1.5 Million for the agents and brand new motor bike as a weekly prize for the super agents.

Speaking at the launch of this exciting offer in Nyabugogo, Amit Chawla the Managing Director of Airtel Rwanda noted that the campaign comes on the heels of the successful integration of Airtel Money and Tigo Cash services.

"Airtel is going to reward you for your loyalty every time you carry out a transaction using the mobile money services. Be it paying for electricity, water, school dues and all government services," he said.

At the same event, one lucky winner was able to walk away with Rwf 83,500 which he won at a cash box machine. Cash Box machine is whereby a selected participant is allowed to collect as much money as they can in specified duration.

"I really want to thank Airtel for having made me a lucky winner of this money. I had no idea I would get it and I am really grateful," an excited Munyantore Egide said shortly after winning the money

Winners of the weekly and monthly prizes will be selected randomly and announced on national TV.

For one to stand a chance to be a lucky winner of the "Byuka Uri Millionaire" all they have to do is dial *500# on their phone and carry out any transaction.