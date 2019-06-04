South Africa: Tamaryn Green's Advice to the Next Miss SA - 'You Need Drive, Passion and Stamina'

Johannesburg — As she gets ready to hand over her crown at the 61st Miss South Africa pageant, Tamaryn Green has some advice for her successor.

The medical student, who took home the title of Miss SA in May 2018 and first princess at the Miss Universe pageant in December of the same year, says that the perfect candidate for Miss SA is someone with "drive, passion and stamina".

"Miss South Africa should also have a serving heart, be relatable, generous and passionate about empowering other women and girls. Never underestimate the power of one. You need to shine as the best form of yourself. Always be authentic and talk and act from the heart. Don't pretend to be something you are not," she added.

The beauty queen goes on to remind the future title holder of the enormous responsibility that comes along with this role.

"It is hard to comprehend just how big the Miss South Africa platform is and the opportunities it offers the title holder. It is bigger than I ever could have imagined. I found myself in the position where my voice was heard. However, this comes with immense responsibility. You are able to help as many people as you can. You have to seize the opportunity and run with it. It really does transform your life."

The 2019 Miss South Africa pageant will take place at the Sun Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on 9 August.

Entries close on 10 June, and 16 finalists will be announced on 11 July. The winner of the pageant will walk away with close to R3 million worth of prizes and sponsorships.

