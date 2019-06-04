Nigeria: Ignore Calls for Retention of Service Chiefs, APC Group Tells Buhari

A group loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of APC Support Core Group, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately relieve the nation's service chiefs of their jobs.

It said the sack of the service chiefs had become imperative for injection of fresh ideas in the country's security challenges.

National Convener of the group, Dr. Jubrin Bichi, who stated the group's position in a statement yesterday, said that allowing the service chiefs to continue in their positions, given the security problems being grappled by the country, would not be in the best interest of anyone.

He said that fresh hands were needed to tackle the problems.

The reaction of the group, according to him, became necessary following the call by a sponsored group under the umbrella of National Democratic Front (NDF), which accused the opposition and unnamed persons of allegedly being desperate to oust the current government led by Buhari.

The NDF had warned them against heating up the polity by attracting unnecessary attention to the military with propaganda, claiming it was reacting to reports in some quarters on the eligibility of the service chiefs to remain in office.

The Secretary-General of NDF, Dr. Bolaji Abdulkadir, in a statement, said the claim was a clear indication that the oppositions were not tired on their quest to topple the current government.

But reacting to the NDF's claim, the APC Support Core Group, while flaring the group's action, said the claim lacks substance, adding that the NDF statement was rather inciting the populace against the government contrary to its claim.

"Ordinarily, we would not have responded to this unsubstantiated and inciting statement by this faceless group under the aegis of National Democratic Front (NDF) but as a group very loyal to our respected party, the APC, we feel duty-bound to respond so as not to mislead our President and our party that have been saddled with the mandate by Nigerians to pilot the affairs of the country for the next four years," the group said.

In a related vein, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, has called on Buhari to put round pegs in round holes in the appointment of his ministers to solve the various challenges, such as poverty, insecurity, kidnapping, religious tension and ethnic strife.

Ajakaye made the remark in his sermon to mark the 53rd World Communications Day celebrations held at St. Patrick Catholic Cathedral, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, at the weekend.

The cleric, who also called on the Federal Government to extend the school feeding programme to all pupils both in public and private schools, said: "We do not need government of talking anymore, but government of positive ideas and practical action. Next level should mean walking our talk and doing the right things and respecting as well as upholding the dignity of the human persons."