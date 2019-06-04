4 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Saraki Unveils Professor Sulaiman As Director of NILDS

By John Akubo

Abuja — Senate President Bukola Saraki has announced the confirmation of Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman as new Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Saraki, who is Chairman of NILDS Governing Council, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

This was contained in a letter dated May 28, 2019, which conveyed the appointment and in which Saraki stated: "I have found your credentials eminently satisfactory for the stipulated requirement for appointment as Director General of the institute."

The statement, issued by by Communication Adviser NILDS, Nwajei Kanayo C. disclosed that Sulaiman, a professor of Political Science, who assumes duty as Director General of the institute, takes over from Dr. Adeyemi Fajingbesi, who was Acting Director General, following the end of Professor Ladi Hamalai's tenure.

