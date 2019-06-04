Kenya: Nakuru's Kiamunyi to Benefit From Sh1.3 Billion Water Project

To many who know the geography of Nakuru County, the mention of Kiamunyi conjures up the image of a lush green suburb that is a preferred investment destination for the middle and high class residents.

The area, a most sought after residential area by property investors in the cosmopolitan county, has in the past been reeling under a never ending water shortage.

However, it is now good news to dwellers of the estate, after Governor Lee Kinyanjui announced that the area will be a beneficially of an ongoing Sh1.3 billion project by Vitens Evides International which supports local water companies in developing countries to improve their operations, become financially healthy and extend their services to the urban poor.

WATER PROJECTS

"We are also working to ensure Kiamunyi area reaps from the water projects. Hopefully, by the end of the year, Kiamunyi residents will enjoy uninterrupted water supply and water shortages will become a thing of the past. We have partnered with international organisations to improve water and sanitation across the county," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Vitens Evides International, founded in 2005, is a leading water provider in the Netherlands and also works in twenty countries including Kenya.

Governor Kinyanjui revealed that Vitens Evides is working with the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company Ltd (Nawassco), Nakuru Rural Water and Sanitation Company Limited (Naruwasco) and Naivasha Water, Sewerage and Sanitation Company Ltd (Naivawass) to improve water services across the county.

The partnership will see each of the water providers in Nakuru County get at least Sh450 million to improve and revitalise service delivery.

The Nation learnt that among projects lined up to alleviate water shortage in Kiamunyi include the drilling of a Sh10 million borehole.

ADEQUATE SUPPLY

Governor Kinyanjui further said that his administration is committed to ensuring that residents have adequate water supply in rural and urban areas including Nakuru town, which is seeking a city status.

"We have initiated water projects in various places across the county. A few weeks ago, I was in Mau Summit where we launched a grand water project that will benefit 7,000 residents in Total area once it is complete. We want Nakuru residents to get adequate water supply all the time," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Potential homeowners have been avoiding Kaimunyi with the land prices remaining stagnant at between Sh1.5 million and Sh2 million for an eighth of an acre due to water shortage.

Kiamunyi, which is only a kilometre away from Nakuru town, is sandwiched between former President Daniel arap Moi's Kabarak home and Nakuru town.