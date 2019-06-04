Angola: Faf Ensures Funding for Can2019

Luanda — Angolan Football Federation (FAF) chairperson Artur de Almeida e Silva said last Saturday that the financial situation has been tackled for Angola to participate in CAN2019.

This was told to journalists in Luanda on the sidelines of the presentation of national football team wear.

FAF's chairperson did not give further details on where the money would come from, but added that conditions have been created for Angola to take part in the event.

Artur de Almeida e Silva had told National Radio's sports channel (Radio 5) that Federation had not received any funding yet for this year.

In view of this situation, he added, he opted for a loan for the preparation games of the team in Portugal.

Angola share group E along with Tunisia, Mauritania and Mali.

Angola will play Tunisia on 24 June in the multipurpose stadium in Suez, city.