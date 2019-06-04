Angola: UN Wants Sustainable Development Goals As Integrated Agenda

The United Nations has defended the need to create a relationship among the different Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as an integrated agenda.

The need was stressed Monday in Luanda by the UN resident coordinator to Angola, Paolo Balladelli.

Paolo Balladelli was speaking at the opening session of the First Consultative Council of Environment Ministry, under the motto "Environmental integration and sustainable development in municipality".

The UN official defended the connection of Development Goals with the other sustainable objectives to better address the issue related to poverty.

He defended the connection of 2020/2030 Agenda with the 2018/2022 National Development Plan, comprising 17 SDGs.

The UN official acknowledged that Angola is improving in terms of human development index, adding that this trend allows the country moving from the group of smaller development to a medium group of human development.

Some 180 countries have signed the SDG agreements that indicate how to develop the country on an equitable basis to ensure sustainable development among peoples.

Among the topics, the event is discussing the role of information technologies in environmental management, the promotion of agro-ecological centers to achieve green economy.

The participants are also addressing the issue of environmental crimes related to wild fauna and flora and impact on the economic and social life of communities.