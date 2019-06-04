3 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parliament Passes Revised General Budget

Luanda — Angola's parliament will approve a revised budget for 2019, in a final global vote on Thursday (06).

The draft general budget was revised with a reference to the price of oil at USD $ 55.00 a barrel.

The MPs approved in December the budget comprising a revenue estimated at 11.2 billion kwanzas (based on the price of USD $ 68.00 per barrel).

The revised draft budget foresees revenues and expenses estimated at 10.3 billion kwanzas.

Still June 20th the National Assembly will discuss and approve the General State Account for 2017, said the National Assembly spokesman Raul Lima on Monday.

The MPs announced this at the end of a Conference of the leaders of the Parliamentary Groups chaired by the first deputy speaker of National Assembly, Emília Carlota Dias.

On 21st this month, the Parliament will hold the 10th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly for the final global vote on the proposed Law on the Statute of Military Judicial Magistrates.

