Botswana: Elephant Hunting to Be Selective, Controlled - Prof Mbaiwa

Maun — Batswana should speak in one voice to defend the decision to lift the elephant hunting ban, a move which was received with criticism by some conservationists.

"Botswana is not going to do a massacre of elephants but selective hunting," explained the former director of University of Botswana' arm Okavango Research Institute, Professor Joseph Mbaiwa at the Botswana Guides Association (BOGA) annual general meeting in Maun recently.

He said Botswana was advocating for sustainable hunting which was controlled and selective to certain species especially male species.

He said the lifting of the hunting ban would benefit Batswana communities at the end.

The elephant hunting ban was introduced in 2014, however, it was lifted following consultations with stakeholders and members of the public who blamed the ban for heightened human-wildlife conflict amongst some challenges.

On other issues, Prof Mbaiwa advised BOGA members to position themselves to benefit from the changes introduced in about five concession areas for locals participation in the tourism industry.

In her remarks, Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO), chief executive officer Ms Myra Sekgororwane said Botswana had many species because of the country's culture in natural resources conservation together with the commitment of the government.

Ms Sekgororwane, therefore, said a lot of misconceptions needed to be cleared regarding the lifting of the hunting ban which she said was a temporary measure that would be reviewed at some point.

She observed that BOGA had been self-regulatory and contributed positively to the conservation of natural resources in their areas of operation.

She commended BOGA and other stakeholders for having played a major role in the outcome on issues such as the hunting ban lifting.

Regarding the concern raised by BOGA chairperson Mr Kenson Kgaga on the suspension of C-License which denies small operators' access to Moremi Game Reserve and Chobe National Park, Ms Sekgororwane was optimistic that the suspension would be reviewed to be inclusive.

She said BTO appreciated BOGA's commitment and services to visitors.

She noted that all small scale and medium tourism operators were equally important in the tourism industry.

Formed 20 years ago, BOGA aims to address challenges facing small scale tourism operators and promote the development of locally based tour and safari industry in Botswana.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>