Kenya: Terror Suspects to Remain in Custody As Probe Continues

A Nairobi court has allowed the police to hold three people for several days as they conclude investigations against them on alleged terror attack.

Two of the suspects were arrested over an alleged terror attack at Narok Stadium, where Madaraka Day celebrations were held on Saturday.

ARRESTED

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko heard that Mr Adan Galhai alias Urisha Galhai was arrested in Narok on May 31 but fled. He was re-arrested the following day as he planned to enter the Stadium.

Sergeant Geoffrey Busolo from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit said they suspect the man was carrying out surveillance before his arrest and that he has connections with members of Al-Shabaab terror group.

In a statement, Mr Busolo said Mr Galhai, who lives in Eastleigh area in Nairobi, has been in constant communication with persons outside the country.

He said Mr Galhai had a national identity card (ID) plus another ID from one of the security forces.

SURVEYED STADIUM

For Mr Thomas Okan Okali, the court heard that he was arrested at Mlango Kubwa in Nairobi and is believed to be an associate of Mr Galhai.

The court was told that he was in communication with Mr Galhai as the he surveyed the stadium.

Mr Busolo further said he believes that there were accomplices yet to be arrested and they needed at least 15 days to complete investigations and charge the suspects.

10 DAYS

Once concluded, the police said the two will be charged with committing a terrorist act and being members of a terrorist group. Mr Ooko allowed the police to detain them from 10 days.

At the same time, Mr Ooko allowed the police to detain Mr Abdulmajed Njenga alias Abdul Aziz for seven days as they conclude investigations.

Mr Busolo said Mr Njenga is a resident of Kiembeni in Mombasa County and they believe he has connections with terrorists.