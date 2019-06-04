South Africa: Tongaat Hulett Scandal Raises More Red Flags About Governance in Corporate South Africa

analysis

Corporate South Africa has long prided itself on its sophistication, governance ethos and commitment to the highest global standards of accounting and transparency. A strong corporate culture and deep and liquid financial markets for years set South Africa apart from many of its emerging market peers. That is starting to unravel, with Tongaat Hulett the latest South African company to signal that it will have to 'restate' profits because they were not up to scratch first time around.

When sugar producer Tongaat Hulett produced its financial statement for the year ended March 2018, the company had the usual spiel about the quality of the reported results:

"The summarised consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 have been prepared in accordance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements for provisional reports, the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Reporting Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, and as a minimum, contains the information as required by International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa."

Almost no one...