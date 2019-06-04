Nigeria: Ex-Nimasa DG Jailed 7 Years With N42m Fine Option

A Federal High Court on Monday sentenced Calistus Obi, a former Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, to seven years imprisonment for N136m fraud.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, who sits in Lagos, however, gave Obi an option of N42m fine.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had arraigned Obi on an eight-count charge of fraud along with one Alu Dismas, who was an aide to a former Director-General of NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi,.

Also charged were two companies, Grand Pact Ltd. and Global Seal Investment Ltd. as third and fourth defendants.

On May 23, the court convicted the defendants after it found them guilty of most of the allegations contained in the charge. She, however, discharged and acquitted them of count one - conspiracy to commit fraud.

Olatoregun held that it was not in doubt that the prisons were congested and not conducive, necessitating consideration of a non-custodian sentence. (NAN)