South Africa: Fifty Percent Women Cabinet No 'Feminist Force', Experts Say

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa received some praise for the first 50/50 gender-balanced Cabinet last week, but certain gender activists had some reservations about what this means for real feminist governance.

This article was first published by Parly Beat

President Cyril Ramaphosa reduced the Cabinet from 36 ministries to 28, with half the Cabinet filled with female ministers, notably also in portfolios traditionally occupied by men.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was appointed as Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is now Minister of State Security and Good party leader Patricia de Lille is Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane replaced Bathabile Dlamini as Minister of Women. Ramaphosa, however, reconfigured the ministry to include youth and people with disabilities - a move critiqued by some.

Chief Executive Officer of Gender Links Colleen Lowe-Morna in a statement welcomed the change of ministers, but warned with this restructure, the ministry runs the risk of "being everyone and no one". Lowe Morna also noted that Ramaphosa "had a real opportunity not only to break with the past but to appoint a woman Deputy President, for the second time ever." She said, "It is heartening to have these senior women in Cabinet and...