South Africa: Transgender Learners Make Inroads in Reshaping Rigid Binaries in Schools

analysis

Even though there are not yet any national or provincial guidelines on how to accommodate transgender pupils, some schools in the Western Cape are taking their own steps to make transgender learners feel at home.

With single-sex and co-ed schools traditionally organising school life around rigid gender binaries - a girls' athletics team, boys' uniforms and so on - the admission of a transgender girl into Wynberg Girls' High School in Cape Town raises questions about how schools are grappling with gender identity issues.

People who are transgender have a personal identity and gender that does not correspond to the sex they are assigned at birth and they face enormous discrimination at school and in society generally.

In a 2016 report, the LGBTI organisation OUT LGBT Well-being, reported that 51% of transgender people had experienced discrimination in their education life.

In 2017, the Seshego Equality Court ordered the Limpopo Education Department to pay Nare Mphela R60,000 for the harassment she endured at school. The school principal had insisted that the pupils misgender Mphela and harass her in the school toilets by grabbing her crotch "because he wanted to find out what was there".

Despite South Africa's strong commitment to rooting...