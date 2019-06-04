4 June 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ondo Speaker, Deputy Retain Positions in Ninth Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Sowole

Akure — The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oloyelogun, and his deputy, Hon Ogundeji Iroju, were yesterday returned to their respective offices during the inauguration of the ninth Assembly of the state.

The House was proclaimed following a letter sent by the Governor of the state, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and read by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Bode Adeyelu.

While Oloyelogin, a third term legislator is representing Ifedore State Constituency, Iroju, a second term legislator is representing Odigbo 1 Constituency.

They were both elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two principal officers were nominated unanimously by members of the House and returned unopposed on the floor of the House.

The two principal officers were subsequently sworn in by the Clerk.

Other principal officers are Hon Jamiu Maito (Akoko North West), Majority Leader; Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye (Akoko North East) as Minority Leader; and Hon. Adeyemi Oluyemi (Owo) Constituency) as Chief Whip.

While addressing the House, Oloyelogun promised to work with his other colleagues to work for the development of Ondo State in line with the Next Level Agenda of the Federal Government.Seven out of the 26 members of the House are returning either for the second or third term as lawmakers in the state.

Nigeria

Achievements, Failures of Saraki - How Senate President Fared in Four Years

On June 11, the tenure of Bukola Saraki as president of the Senate, will end. Mr Saraki will not be returning to the… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.