Uganda: Don't Fund Infrastructure Using Non-Concessional Loans - Us Ambassador

Government must resist the temptation to finance infrastructure projects using non-concessional loans. These loans have far- reaching implications on the economy, Ambassador for the United States of America to Uganda, Debora Malac has cautioned.

These loans are largely responsible for the escalating public debts levels which, according to 2018/2019 financial budget speech, is hovering at Shs40 trillion.

The same document noted the financial year deficit is estimated at 4.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a 0.9 percentage point increase over last year's level.

According to the budget speech, this is a result of an increase in development expenditure and other investments, which rose to 8.8 per cent of GDP, up from 7.9 per cent last year.

Deficit

The deficit was financed largely by both concessional and non-concessional loans, and to a lesser extent through domestic borrowing, which increased from Shs612 billion last year to nearly Shs1.7 trillion this year.

"In line with the Medium Term Debt Strategy, our borrowing strategy is to contract concessional loans while restricting commercial loans to the financing of infrastructure and self - financing projects. This will help to ensure long term debt sustainability," read the Budget Speech for Fiscal Year 2018/19 presented by finance minister, Matia Kasaija.

However, there is an alternative view in the form of alternative source of funding which according to Ms Malac is far better going forward. First, it can be secured from both domestic and foreign private sector players among other sources.

She said: "The benefit of Uganda's focus on infrastructure development has been significant and tangible. But these projects are not cheap, and the money has to come from somewhere."

She continued: "However, over the past five years, the government has increasingly turned to non-concessional loans for project financing. Over this period, the debt to GDP ratio increased by 70 per cent."

It should be noted in financial year 2017/2018 alone, Uganda's total debt increased by 22 per cent. According to Amb. Malac, some of these single-country non-concessional loans do not have favourable terms for Uganda particularly.

"This is because if the country defaults, assets could be seized, an example we've seen in other countries," she said, before adding, "Other agreements compel Uganda to use contractors from specific countries---hardly a model of transparency or free and fair competition."

Speaking at the Best Practices for Project Financing in Uganda's infrastructure Sector at the USAID organised workshop held in Wakiso last week, Ms Malac told participants made up of policy makers, policy experts, infrastructure sector players and some personnel with technical expertise and experience in sourcing alternative funding, that some of the agreements do not appropriately reflect the value, cost and ultimate return. This leaves Uganda indebted at an amount that is far beyond the value of the underlying infrastructure project.

As a result of the growing cost of debt servicing, she reckons: "We are seeing an imbalance between investing in people versus infrastructure."

In Uganda for example, as a percentage of the budget, "We've seen government spending on health and education steadily decline over the past eight years. The increasing cost of servicing this debt is crowding out funding for much needed social services, including education and health. This undermines the development of Uganda's human capital," Ms Malac said.

She strongly argued that development requires complementary investments in people and infrastructure, and that it is possible to do both. And the key to expanding what she referred to as the pie is: "looking at new models of project financing that involve the private sector."

Responding to the escalating debt levels, Mr Kasaija in his remarks reechoed the government usual line that the country's debt is within sight. And for that there should be concern for worry for the government is in full charge of the situation.

And as for balancing between infrastructure funding and other economic sectors such as education and health, Mr Kasaija said it is a delicate balance because each feed of each other. But for now the focus is on infrastructure development with a view that it will unlock the growth of other economic sectors in future.

He was however of the view that uptake of some loans meant for infrastructure development is below par, something that the government is concerned about and trying to fix it.

On oil

"Uganda is at a critical juncture in its development as a nation. With the impending oil sector, there will be many companies competing for government contracts, touting the advantages of their proposals over the others," Ms Malac noted.

She said the government ahould be prepared to assess these proposals and negotiate better terms. This is the only way to ensure these projects fulfil their intended goals and benefit the Ugandan people, without further inflating the public debt.

She expressed support, saying the U.S. Government is ready to work hand with the Government of Uganda to make the most of this unique opportunity to shape her future.

With Uganda's increasing capacity to generate power going by USAID's Power Africa initiative, she noted that thousands of Ugandans have improved access to electricity, helping their businesses grow.