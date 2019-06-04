Uganda: Four Held, 270 Drug Shops Closed

The National Drug Authority has closed 270 drug outlets in the northern region in an operation aimed at cracking down on unlicensed shops with unqualified personnel.

At least 312 boxes of assorted drugs estimated at Shs109.2m were also impounded and four people arrested.

The operation was conducted in Lira, Gulu, Kitgum, Pader, Nwoya, Lamwo, Agago, Omoro, Kole, Kwania, Oyam, Amolatar, Dokolo, Apac, Alebtong and Otuke districts last week. A total of 486 drug outlets in the region were inspected.

The drug authority noted that the region is flooded with expired drugs sold by unscrupulous traders.

"During the operation, we discovered malaria rapid test kits labelled 'Government of Uganda.' The pilferage compromises the quality of health service delivery and patients in dire need of medicine hence discrediting government programmes," Mr Samuel Kyomukama, the NDA spokesperson, told journalists in Lira Town last Friday.

"Medicine in the hands of unqualified persons and stored in unsuitable conditions exposes the population to wrong prescription, drug resistance and other health-related complications, including death," he added.

The authority together with police and the Health Monitoring Unit have inspected a total of 945 drug outlets since it began the countrywide operations in March.

So far, 454 outlets have been closed, 764 boxes of assorted medicines estimated at Shs294.5m impounded and 32 people arrested.

Last month, government said the teams also conducted operations in five major flea markets in Bukedea, Soroti, Bulambuli and Serere and impounded 31 boxes of medicine while 19 suspects were arrested.

Government discovered that there are hawkers of medicine in the flea markets who have no knowledge in handling drugs, hence exposing the unsuspecting population to health risks.

Dr Patrick Buchan Ocen, the Lira District health officer, welcomed the operation, saying it will help them get rid of unethical and unqualified medics.

He said they have written to National Medical Stores halting the distribution of malaria test kits in the district because some health facilities have excess.

"This search is mainly to protect the community. We shall start redistribution since there are health facilities with few malaria test kits," he said.

Mr Michael Orech, the community liaison officer at Lira Central Police Station, said they have been handling cases of drug theft and unqualified medical operators in the area.

"The most paramount thing is to have the public sensitised and we need the media to help us in this," he said.