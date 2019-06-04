Uganda: Soroti District Councillors Reject City Status

Soroti — The proposal to have Soroti Municipality elevated to a city hangs in the balance after councillors rejected a request to annex land from the neighbouring sub-counties.

Soroti Municipal Council had written to Soroti local government, requesting that it passes a resolution to allow Soroti Municipal Council authorities annex land from the neighbouring sub-counties of Arapai, Katine, Asuret, Soroti, and Gweri but the LC5 councillors scoffed at the idea.

The councillors, however, contend that such a resolution would benefit a few individuals.

Cabinet has approved the creation of nine cities, five of which will become operational next year.

The letter requesting for annexation of land was signed by the town clerk Soroti Municipality, Mr Moses Otimong.

The LC5 councillor for Asuret Sub-county, Mr Calvin Elenyu, challenged the district authorities for attempting to forcefully pass the resolution claiming the Local Government Act permits planning in respect to the demands of the people.

Council session

In a heated council session held last Thursday at Soroti Council Hall, councillors said the proposal should be generated by the majority and not politicians or government.

The LC5 chairperson of Soroti, Mr George Michael Egunyu, insisted the council gives a blessing to the municipality's request.

"Let's accept this thing, we must all say that we want it for future benefits but if not, we shall regret this day," Mr Egunyu said.

However, his deliberations were quashed by the deputy speaker, Mr Bob Owiny, who presided over council following resistance from the majority of councillors.

Mr Owiny said: "All of us want the city but it seems we are not yet ready, there should be enough consultations with the ministry and electorates who are the native owners of the land."

The council speaker Soroti Municipality, Mr Isaac Elakuna, called upon the district authorities to work closely with the locals to give a blessing to the proposal.

While presenting the list of the cities yesterday, Col Tom Butime, the minister of Local Government, said the nine municipalities met all the minimum requirements to be elevated into a city status and therefore will be upgraded in phases.