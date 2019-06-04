Uganda: Measles Kills Three Children in Kagadi

Kagadi — Three children have died in Kyenzige Town Council in Kagadi District following a measles outbreak.

The deceased have been identified as Ahaisibwe Mugisa 7, Kusiima Alituha 4, and Kemigisa Alituha 1, children to Omuhereza Mugisa Kusiima of Buyaga Cell, Kyenzige Sub-county.

Ms Byamukama Birungi, who has been taking care of the children in Paacwa Sub-county, said they developed symptoms associated with measles that included general body weakness, skin rashes and diarrhoea at the weekend before being taken to a health centre.

One was pronounced dead and the other two died at St Ambrose Charity Health Centre Kagadi.

"We delayed to take the children to the hospital thinking that they were suffering from malaria but they unfortunately died of measles," Ms Birungi said.

Dr Isaac Kakibogo, the Kagadi hospital medical superintendent, confirmed the measles outbreak.

Mr Abibu Mugisa, the Kyenzige Sub-county chairperson, appealed to residents to always immunise their children.

Mr Selevano Thembo, the district disease surveillance officer, said they registered 18 cases of measles in January, 50 in February and 94 in March.

He said most affected areas are Ndaiga, Bwikara, Muhorro, Rugashali, Burora, and Mabaale sub-counties, among others.

Mr Thembo said the district health officials are immunising children at all health centers and outreaches.

He urged parents to take their children for immunisation and ensure they complete the mandatory dosage.