Ugandan Economy Is Growing - Kasaija

Mbale — The Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, has said the Ugandan economy is growing at a fast rate due to commercialisation of agriculture and increased infrastructure investments.

"The economy in Uganda has been stable over the last two decades and is expanding," Mr Kasaija said during an awareness workshop for parliamentary oversight committees on public financial management, which took place at Resort Hotel in Mbale Town at the weekend.

He added: "The economic growth for the financial year 2018/2019 is projected at 6.3 per cent and will move up to about 7 per cent in the medium term as the dividends from infrastructure investments and associated commercialisation in agriculture and petroleum sectors become realised," Mr Kasaija said.

He, however, said although the economy is growing steadily, the gap between the poor and the rich is also widening.

"We still have people who are poor and some cannot afford a meal a day but as minister, I want every Ugandan to grow with this economy," Mr Kasaija said.

He attributed the existing inequalities to public servants who divert public funds for wrong purposes.

"Some of the civil servants are diverting public funds to a wrong purpose while others put the money in their pocket denying Ugandans to get service delivery," he said.

Mr Kasaija also told the MP that there is no money in politics, adding that if they want quick money, they should quit and do business.

"If you want to get rich, go and do business but not politics. I have never seen a politician in the world who has ever become a billionaire," he said.

The committees that attended the workshop included Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, Public Accounts Committee both for local and central government, the Budget Committee, National Economy Committee and the Government Assurance Committee.

New projects

The accountant general of government, Mr Lawrence Ssemakula, said the government is trying to ensure all Ugandans develop through programmes such as the Youth Fund, Women Fund and Operation Wealth Creation.

"The ministry is making reforms to reduce on the gap through extending finances to all sectors in time," he said.

Mr Ssemakula also asked residents to demand for accountability from public servants in order to push for better service delivery.

Mr Jack Wamanga Wamayi, the MP for Mbale Municipality, said government should put more appropriate measures to fight poverty.