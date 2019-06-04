Nigeria: Excitement As Adekuoroye, Oborududu, Others Register for Dickson Classics

World silver medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Olympians, Blessing Oborududu and Aminat Adeniyi are among top elite wrestlers, who have registered for the third edition of the Dickson National Wrestling Classics, holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samson Siasia Stadium from June 15th to 30th.

A total of 600 wrestlers from 20 states of the federation and 16 clubs have registered for this year's competition and would also serve as a podium to select the country's representatives for both the12th All-Africa Games in Morocco and this year's World Wrestling Championships holding in September in Kazakhstan.

Speaking on the classics, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Daniel Igali, appealed to the athletes, officials, journalists and fans to make the championships a huge success.

"This championship has relevance because of next year's Olympics. And because of this we are expecting a very high level of participation and competition during the tournament.

"I am calling on all interested stakeholders and journalists to come out in droves to watch matches during the tournament.

"My appeal also goes to the athletes to put up top performance at the championships because that could change their lives, especially when it will give them the opportunity to make it to the Olympic team if they perform well.

"Becoming an Olympian is probably one of the main things for an athlete to achieve. And I am wishing everybody the best of luck," he stated.