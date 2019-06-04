4 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria's 3×3 Team Open Camp for African Beach Games

The Nigerian women's 3×3 basketball team have begun camping in Abuja ahead of the First African Beach Games (ABG) billed for Sal, Cape Verde from June 18, 2019.

Head coach, Acha Chris last week invited eight players to the camp, which is being funded by the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports ahead of the championship.

The team consists of a member of D'Tigress World Cup record-breaking team, Akaraiwe Nkem Uwa (First Bank), alongside Anaswem Josette (Customs) and teenage sensation, Okoro Ifunanya (First Bank) at their Agura Hotel camp.

Mac Dangosu, Musa Murjanat (GT 2000), Dang Lina Ubol (Plateau Rocks), Gloria Umeh (Plateau Rocks) and Iornumbe Regina (First Bank) complete the list of eight players, who are fighting for the four available jerseys for the competition that serves as qualifier for the World Beach Games in San Diego, California, U.S. later this year.

According to the NBBF Secretariat, the team will train twice daily as the head coach hopes to get the players in shape on time for the first ever edition of the Africa Beach Games.

In line with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports roster, the 3×3 D'Tigress team will depart for Sal on the June 16.

