4 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: A Hyena Army Steals the Throne As the Lions Plot Their Revenge - This Wildlife Show Is Like Nothing You've Seen Before!

Cape Town — For generations, kings and queens have ruled the bountiful Eden of Mombo, but a new age of terror is dawning.

Mmamotse, commander of the hyena army steals the throne. Her rotten army spreads fear, as the lions plot their revenge.

Even the untouchable Pula struggles to safeguard her legacy. As rising waters bring warring factions closer together, everyone prepares for battle. When darkness reigns, only the strongest will survive. Following the success of Savage Kingdom and Savage Kingdom: Uprising , comes the third installment of this breakout global hit, Savage Kingdom III: After the Fall .

Using innovative techniques that continue to push the boundaries of wildlife storytelling, Savage Kingdom III follows a new clan of characters in Africa's richest and most dynamic habitat: the Okavango Delta.

Along with the familiar blood-curdling battles between leopards, lions, hyenas and wild dogs, we meet new characters like cheetahs, jackals and baboons.

They may once have been reviled, pitied, hated or seen as the cruelest of enemies, but in each new episode everything can change. The only law is the law of survival.

Savage Kingdom III: After the Fall premieres on Sunday, 2 June at 18:00 on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182).

