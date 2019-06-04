South Africa: Four South Africans Qualify for US Open

Cape Town — Dean Burmester booked his place at Pebble Beach after winning US Open Sectional Qualifying - by a full four strokes - at Walton Heath Golf Club.

The South African, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday, opened with a round of 63, nine-under par, which he followed with a round of 65.

On the back nine of his second round, Burmester carded six birdies, including five in a row from the 12th to the 16th holes, to secure his second appearance at the US Open.

"I guess it's just one of those days when you roll out of bed and the putts go in the hole. The nine under was solid, I had a few bad shots but managed to get up and down and roll in the putts," said Burmester.

"I had a nervy start in the afternoon, one over through the first five, but then the momentum kicked in after rolling in a few and it was like how things were in the morning."

This year's US Open start will be Burmester's second in his career after finishing T56 at Shinnecock Hills last year.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Justin Walters and Merrick Bremner also qualified at Walton Heath GC and booked their spots in the June 13-16 tournament.

Erik van Rooyen finished T7 and earned his spot at this year's third major at the sectional qualifying in Columbus, Ohio.

Will foursome will join three of their compatriots - Branden Grace , Justin Harding and Louis Oosthuizen - who had all already qualified thanks to the world golf rankings.

