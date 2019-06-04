Zimbabwe: Handball Teams in Camp

NATIONAL Under-18 girls handball team coach, Clemence Tauro, says their preparations for the International Handball Federation Zone Six Trophy are on track as they regrouped at Girls High School in Harare on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe Handball Federation are sending two teams for the regional tournament in Zambia featuring the Under-18s and Under-20s from June 11 to 16 in Lusaka. The teams are expected to leave for Zambia on June 10. Tauro said preparations have been ongoing for quite sometime and for the final camp they are focusing on ensuring their team is in a good position to deliver results.

"We started preparing two years ago and the players were meeting regularly and we hope that we are going to perfect the team so that they perform. Towards the end of the camp we are going to train at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex so that they are familiarised with the standards for the indoor court. The fitness level of the players is okay. We have had the players from the school coaches and club coaches. " The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the African Championships to be held later in the year and the winners in each age-group from this tournament will advance to the continental showcase.