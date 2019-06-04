Malawi: Police Arrest Father, Son Over Dead Babies Bones

Malawi Police in Nsanje have arrested a father and son for being found with bones of two dead babies which they were selling.

Nsanje police spokesperson Agnes Mzalakoma said the law enforcers have arrested 62-year-old Joseph Mora and his son 19-year old Sonizi Gracian.

"They were found with baby bones which they were selling at Mbangu. It is suspected that they exhumed the bodies at Mbangu grave yard in the district," said Mzalakoma.

She said the two suspects will soon appear in court to answer related charges such as trespassing in a grave yard and selling human tissues.

The two suspects come from Mbangu village in chief Malemia's area in Nsanje.